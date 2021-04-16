REVEALED: Contract awarded for $12m Maryborough fire station

With a "first of its kind in Australia" concept, the new complex will deliver enhanced facilities for fire and emergency services officers.

A contract to deliver Maryborough's new $12.1 million fire and emergency services station has been awarded to timber manufacturer Hyne Timber and building firm Hutchinson Builders.

Representing Minister Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders made the announcement today.

The move paves the way for preliminary works to begin at the existing site in the coming months before major construction gets underway in the second half of 2021.

The facility will provide a state-of-the-art hub for the fire and rescue service, the State Emergency Service and Rural Fire Service personnel.

"This is an excellent result for Maryborough and demonstrates the Queensland Government's commitment to ensuring our fire and emergency services personnel have the support it needs to protect the community," Mr Saunders said.

"This project will deliver a replacement station for Fire and Rescue Service firefighters, officers and staff as well as a new regional fire and emergency services headquarters at the existing Lennox Street site.

"Both will be the first mass-timber fire and emergency services buildings in Australia - an important homage to Maryborough's rich heritage as a timber town.

"The replacement station will also retain the existing brick facade in recognition of its legacy.

"Along with the involvement of a local company, more than 35 jobs are expected to be created during the construction of the complex, which is due for completion by the end of 2022."

Mr Saunders said the replacement fire station came at an important time for the region.

"Maryborough's firefighters have responded to nearly 900 incidents in 12 months and demand on them is expected to increase in line with population growth," he said.

"The existing station has served the community well for many years and I am confident the replacement facility will continue to do so.

"It will have space to accommodate five firefighting appliances and include practical training facilities, ensuring the local and broader community is protected now and into the future."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Mike Wassing said Maryborough's location meant it played a critical role in managing QFES' response to incidents in the North Coast Region, which spans Wide Bay Burnett to the Sunshine Coast.

"Given Maryborough's importance to QFES' operations, it is pivotal we base key personnel from the Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service and fire and rescue service in the one location," Mr Wassing said.

"The new headquarters will include a purpose-built operations centre to ensure greater efficiencies and co-ordination in planning for and responding to emergencies and disasters locally and further afield.

"Additionally, the replacement Fire and Rescue station will feature specialist technical rescue equipment so firefighters have the resources they need to meet a variety of challenges, from fires to swiftwater rescues and hazmat incidents."

Mr Wassing said Maryborough's fire and rescue firefighters would continue to maintain existing levels of service during construction works.

"The complex will be built on the existing site on Lennox Street, which means firefighters will operate from an alternative location on Iindah Road during the construction phase," he said.

"Specially designed facilities will be built to ensure QFES maintains a first-rate response to the community."

Hyne Timber executive director James Hyne said it was a very welcome announcement and a great way to support regional jobs while showcasing the many qualities of engineered timber.

"Hyne Timber has been a proud part of Maryborough's history since 1882 with a strong focus on innovation," Mr Hyne said.

"We know the existing building has local heritage value so it was important to us to retain and even restore the iconic facade as part of the design.

\"From the local plantation forest through to the Tuan sawmill and ending in our new Glue Laminated Timber plant, this building in the heart of our own town will be a showcase of contemporary, mass timber capability, proudly grown and processed right here, supporting many regional jobs.

"I would like to thank our project partners, Hutchinson Builders, Baber Studio, XLam and the University of Queensland who have worked and will continue to work collaboratively with us to bring this sustainable building design to fruition for our first responders."

Originally published as REVEALED: Contract awarded for Maryborough's new $12.1m fire station