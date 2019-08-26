REVEALED: Could Chris Loft run for council again?

SACKED from his job as Fraser Coast mayor, the Chronicle can exclusively reveal Chris Loft could make a comeback at next year's council election.

In the year since he was terminated from the position, it is understood Mr Loft has been doing private accounting for clients while remaining highly engaged in political advocacy, posting regularly to social media on a variety of issues.

As recently as Saturday, he changed the name of his official Facebook page from 'Chris Loft: Ex-Fraser Coast Mayor' to 'Loft Media'.

But while he was stood down from his role as mayor by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe after complaints about inappropriate behaviour and misconduct, he could potentially run again.

A Department of Local Government spokesman said Mr Loft is eligible to run as a candidate in next year's Local Government election in March.

The spokesman said Mr Loft's pending court case does not affect his eligibility to be a candidate providing he is not convicted of any of the offences outlined in section 153 of the Local Government Act prior to the election.

"These include being convicted of a treason offence, an electoral offence, a serious integrity offence or an integrity offence,” the spokesman said.

However, there's a twist to his potential candidacy.

The spokesman said if Mr Loft's matter was not finalised prior to his election, he would be automatically suspended until the case is dealt with.

Asked whether he planned to run again, Mr Loft did not respond to the Chronicle before deadline.