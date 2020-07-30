Menu
Councillor Darren Everard says the project will alleviate flooding.
Business

Revealed: Council picks local business for drain works

Carlie Walker
30th Jul 2020 3:00 AM
A HERVEY Bay company has been awarded $1.8 million contract to build Stage 4 of the Raward Road drainage channel.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council awarded the work to SGQ.

Work, which is scheduled to start on August 3, involves removing about 50,000 cubic metres of soil to enlarge the existing drainage channel from Doolong Road to the Hervey Bay Airport and build six metre-wide concrete channel, turf and grass seeding.

"The Raward Road drainage project, which has been undertaken in stages over the past seven years, will alleviate flooding issues for the local area," Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said.

The project will take 20 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

