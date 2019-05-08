REVEALED: Council responds to rumours of pound's closure

RUMOURS about the possible closure of Maryborough Pound have been dismissed by the council.

Despite social media posts this week suggesting the pound would close, Megan Savill, Fraser Coast Regional Council's regulatory services executive manager said the pound was not closing and there had been no change to the level of service provided to the Maryborough community.

"Opening hours remain unchanged with the Maryborough Pound still open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am to 3pm, on Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm," she said.

"Animals impounded at the Maryborough Pound are transported to the Hervey Bay Pound at the close of each day - a change that has been in place for about five months.

Ms Savill said the decision was made to improve animal facility operations by ensuring more effective use of staff resources, reduced operating costs such as cleaning, and better use of stock and equipment such as feed, litter, bedding and cages.

"Importantly, there has been no change to the level of service provided to the Maryborough community and Maryborough residents are not required to collect their animals from Hervey Bay," she said.

"Impounded animals are transported by council to the Maryborough Pound for collection at an agreed day and time as per the long-standing opening hours.

"As a result of additional staff joining the team, cleaning and feeding of animals is now largely conducted in-house, meaning animal welfare has improved and operations are conducted more effectively."