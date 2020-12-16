REVEALED: Councillor’s move to scrap foreshore fence

A fence with signage could be on the Esplanade for two years

A COUNCILLOR will today push for the urgent removal of the foreshore fence at Point Vernon.

The late motion was added to the agenda by Councillor David Lee.

It requests the “removal of all temporary site protection fences covered with printed mesh panels in and about Mant St”.

Cr Lee is asking colleagues to support the motion to “Direct the Chief Executive Officer to, as soon as reasonably practicable, completely remove all temporary site protection fences covered with printed mesh panels including concrete footings around the damaged vegetation in and about Mant Street. Further direct the Chief Executive Officer to, as soon as reasonably practicable, arrange for Council to comprehensively review the ‘Unauthorised Vegetation Damage on Council Land’ Policy and the ‘Unauthorised Vegetation Damage on Council Land’ Procedure.”

The Chronicle understands the councillor, a qualified lawyer, will question the legality of the process.

More to come.