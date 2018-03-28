REVEALED: Crime more women turn to than men

EMPLOYEES stealing from their workplace is a crime predominantly committed by women, a Judge has revealed.



Judge David Reid said stealing as a servant is one of the few crimes dominated by women, often to fuel a lifestyle beyond their means.



He made the statement during his visit to Hervey Bay District Court.



"It's the one offence where women are overrepresented, in my experience," Judge Reid said.



He also commented most other charges, particularly sex offences, were dominated by men.



The observation came as yet another Fraser Coast woman was charged with stealing as a servant.



Renee Maree Waterton, 37, is accused of stealing about $13,000 almost a decade ago.



The Granville resident appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week, where it was indicated she will plead guilty.



Her case was adjourned until next month.



A number of women have been jailed this year for stealing as a servant, including former Hervey Bay nurse Danielle Louise Skobe who took $23,700 from an 81-year-old patient.



In February, Gayndah woman Kourtney Ellen Grace Turner was sent to jail for stealing more than $46,000 from local sporting groups.



Judge Reid said the crime were often committed to feed addictions, such as gambling, but sometimes offenders are simply wanting to live a lifestyle beyond their means.

