Revealed: Crisafulli announces shadow cabinet

David Crisafulli will make the economy and integrity the battleground in his quest to topple an emboldened Labor Government, unveiling a refreshed shadow cabinet line-up with new faces and new portfolios.

Drawing a line under the Newman Government era, the freshly minted LNP leader told The Sunday Mail that "no one learnt the message more" from that period of time than him.

Mr Crisafulli will announce his frontbench team today, bringing former leader Tim Nicholls back into the fold, while Deb Frecklington and Tim Mander will both have a seat at the shadow cabinet table.

He said although the party room was smaller in number following its election drubbing, he had still been able to refresh the frontbench and put forward the "best talent".

"And that's a credit to the quality of some of the newer members, but also the decency of some the older ones, including the former leaders," Mr Crisafulli said.

"And it's a good mix. I intend to set our agenda about the kind of opposition we will be - not follow the government's lead."

Deputy opposition leader and shadow treasurer David Janetzki, opposition leader David Crisafulli, and Amanda Camm, the shadow minister for child protection. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Deputy leader David Janetzki will take up the economic fight as shadow treasurer, aided by Jarrod Bleijie as finance spokesman in a newly created portfolio that will target government expenditure.

Another new position is shadow minister for integrity in government, headed up by long term MP and former Speaker Fiona Simpson, who will also shadow Steven Miles in the state development portfolio.

Ms Frecklington will be the opposition spokeswoman for water and the construction of dams - an agenda she pursued heavily during her time as leader with her New Bradfield Scheme plan.

Mr Mander will take up the housing and public works portfolio - an area where he was a minister in the former LNP government - while Mr Nicholls will return to the frontbench as shadow attorney-general.

Former LNP leader Deb Frecklington will be the opposition spokeswoman for water and the construction of dams. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

Mr Crisafulli said his predecessor - Ms Frecklington - had more to give and that her vision for water security for Queensland deserved the opportunity to be "fulfilled".

"Ahead of the next election, we will outline to people what dams we will build, how much they will cost, when they're going to get built and the benefits for those communities," he said.

Steve Minnikin will keep the transport portfolio with the addition of customer service, Ros Bates will stay in health and Dale Last will be the police and corrective services spokesman.

Newly elected Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm will go straight into the shadow cabinet as the shadow minister for child protection and the prevention of domestic, family and sexual violence.

Other new additions include Bonney MP Sam O'Connor, who will shadow Meaghan Scanlon in environment and youth affairs, while Brent Mickelberg has been promoted to the employment and small business portfolio.

Brent Mickelberg will handle the employment and small business portfolio.

There are some absences, including Glass House MP Andrew Powell and Ninderry MP Dan Purdie, who both served in Ms Frecklington's frontbench team.

Mr Crisafulli said the next election would be fought on the economy, which was why he had separated the economic arms to create both treasury and finance portfolios.

"That means there will be the ability for us to chart a course towards good economic opportunities for people and their families, and also to hold the government to account for its expenditure," he said.

"People will be left in no doubt as we come into the election in 2024 that we will be offering the best opportunity to get this state off its knees economically, create the jobs that we need to and govern in a measured and responsible way."

He said he was introducing a government integrity portfolio to hold the current government to account, vowing to keep the portfolio if the LNP wins power in 2024.

"This is going to set the kind of tone that that building needs and the kind of government that I want to lead," Mr Crisafulli said.

"And the person I have asked to do that (Ms Simpson) has spent nearly 30 years in public life and is unblemished."

The frontbench line-up features several MPs who sat around Campbell Newman's cabinet table, including Mr Crisafulli himself, but he suggested that would not dent their election hopes.

"If the best story they (Labor) can sell in 2024 is that there were some people who were part of a government that finished a decade before, people will vote for change," he said.

"No one learnt the message more of that period more than me, in the same way that I'm sure the Premier learnt the message from the Bligh period.

"If the best they can do is look in the rear-vision mirror and hope for another Hail Mary on another election campaign a decade after the scary music started, I believe that the people of Queensland will make a vastly different decision."