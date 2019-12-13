Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A dingo lazing about on Fraser Island.
A dingo lazing about on Fraser Island.
News

REVEALED: Dingo had history of dangerous interactions

Carlie Walker
13th Dec 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE dingo euthanised after an attack on an 8-year-oldboy on Saturday was involved in another high risk encounter on Sunday.

A statement from the Department of Environment and Science said the animal’s history presented a concerning pattern of negative interactions towards children.

In total it had a record of 12 threatening interactions and five high-risk interactions.

Cheryl Bryant from Save the Fraser Island Dingoes said while her organisation was against lethal control, the State Government was always going to put the safety of people before the animals.

“There’s the suggestion it could have really hurt someone,” she said.

“It’s the animal that has to pay the price in the end.

“We’re really disappointed this has happened.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How five Fraser Coast schools will benefit from $92k

        premium_icon How five Fraser Coast schools will benefit from $92k

        News At Hervey Bay State High School, $16,000 has been funded towards the junior hospitality kitchen refurbishment

        Cows on the road? What you need to know

        premium_icon Cows on the road? What you need to know

        Rural Police explain what happens when stray livestock wander onto roads.

        Car v motorbike crash in Bay

        premium_icon Car v motorbike crash in Bay

        Breaking The motorcycle and car collided about 10.25am

        BREAKING: Dingo destroyed after attack on child

        premium_icon BREAKING: Dingo destroyed after attack on child

        Breaking The boy was bitten on the hand by the dingo