Queensland's future will be decided on October 31.
Politics

REVEALED: Election donations made to Coast candidates so far

Carlie Walker
15th Oct 2020 1:03 AM | Updated: 3:30 AM
TENS of thousands of dollars have been donated to Fraser Coast candidates contesting the upcoming state election.

Included in the donations that have been made so far is a $20,000 amount that appears to have been gifted to Hervey Bay's Labor candidate Adrian Tantari - before he was officially announced as the ALP candidate.

The donation, made on New Year's Eve last year, was made from the Violet Bobin Trust, with the event listed as "Announced candidacy", according to the Electoral Commission Queensland website.

He was officially confirmed as the ALP's candidate in an announcement last month.

Maryborough's ALP candidate Bruce Saunders has received two donations from the Australian Municipal Administrative Clerical Services Union Queensland, one of $7,500 and the other of $12,500.

Maryborough's LNP candidate Denis Chapman has received a $1000 donation from Ivan Voss.

One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse has a $2500 donation listed, from Graham Anderson.

Hervey Bay's independent candidate Stuart Taylor has received $10,000 in donations so far.

Two donations made by Dana Taylor total $9000, with a donation from John Taylor of $1000.

So far, no donations have been listed to LNP candidate Steve Coleman or One Nation candidate Damian Huxham in Hervey Bay.

River Body, running for the Legalise Cannabis Qld Party in Maryborough, has no donations listed so far.

Maryborough and Hervey Bay's Greens candidates, Sonja Gerdsen and Craig Armstrong, do not have any donations listed yet.

Amy Byrnes, running for the Animal Justice Party in Hervey Bay, has no donations listed and neither does Samantha Packer from the Informed Medical Options Party.

No donations have yet been made to campaign of Alexandar Sokolov from Clive Palmer's United Australia Party.

