REVEALED: Fate of dingoes involved in February attack

Two dingoes that attacked a boy on Fraser Island last month will not be euthanised.

A statement from the Department of Environment and Science said rangers were closely monitoring the two dingoes responsible for attacking a boy on the island on February 4.

"In response to the attack, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has closed Wathumba campgrounds, Teebing (Wathumba Spit) camping area and Wathumba Road until July 1 to prevent human/wongari interactions," the spokesman said

" Closely monitoring the wongari is in line with the Fraser Island Dingo Conservation and Risk Management Strategy and part of QPWS's commitment to ensuring the safety of everyone who visits the island.

"People are reminded to be wongari safe and not to feed or interact with the animals as this may contribute to their habituation and may have consequences.

"Wongari that lose their natural wariness of people and become habituated may become aggressive while seeking food."