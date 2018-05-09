REVEALED: First images of Fraser Coast Sports Precinct

The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct, on Woods Rd, Nikenbah. Images taken on April 27.

The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct, on Woods Rd, Nikenbah. Images taken on April 27. Matthew McInerney

AERIAL shots of the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct reveal the massive scale of the council project and paint a picture of what the complex will look like when fully completed.

The Chronicle has obtained new images of the Nikenbah development, now expected to enter its second stage of construction after initial earthworks finished last week.

The images reveal the first football fields, netball courts, car parks, and bulk earthworks have been completed and the complex's massive LED lights are now in place.

It marks a milestone for the controversial council project, which survived nine council votes before being approved in December 2016 to the tune of $10 million.

Of that funding, $7.5 million was allocated for the earthworks.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has since taken full custody of the site.

After touring the site last week, councillor Stuart Taylor said the project will now move to the next stage of construction, which involves turfing and building infrastructure like the change rooms and toilets.

He said construction for these satellite hubs will go out to tender and are expected to be completed by March next year.

"The turf will need to be placed down, and it will be irrigated and monitored to make sure the turf takes hold,” Cr Taylor said.

"From there, the council will start landscaping the area.”

The project, which has experienced controversy since it was first proposed in 2012, will be constructed in five stages over about 15 years.

Once completed, it will host four full size and one half size rugby league fields, two synthetic turf and one grass hockey fields, 18 tennis courts, 10 football fields, 20 netball courts, two premier football fields and a PCYC with basketball courts.

Cr Taylor said it was amazing to see something of this scale take shape.

"This has been one of the projects in talks since 2006, and was handed down from the previous council,” Cr Taylor said.