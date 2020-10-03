REVEALED: First look at new $12.1m fire station

THE design for Maryborough's new $12.1 million emergency services complex has been revealed.

The new project will provide firefighters with the modern facilities they need to continue delivering a first-rate service to the local community and will be built on the site of the existing facility at 98 Lennox Street, Maryborough.

Contract signing is imminent.

The funding falls under the State Government's COVID-19 economic recovery plan and will help stimulate the Maryborough economy by employing local contractors and tradies, and will deliver new facilities, vehicles and support to frontline firefighters and emergency service personnel.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said he was proud of the State Government's record on investment in emergency services and commitment to delivering regional jobs by building infrastructure in Maryborough.

"Our local Maryborough community can feel at ease knowing their local firefighters are well-equipped and ready to assist the local community," he said.

"Importantly, this project means 40 jobs for our local community.

Investing in the new Maryborough Emergency Services Complex is another local example of Queensland's economic recovery plan in action.