REVEALED: First stage of Bay's high-end RV village

GREY nomads will soon have a new place to call home after the first homes in a major RV village were revealed.

Brisbane residents Chris and Sandra Rogers are among the first people to purchase new land at Latitude 25, a luxury 281-home RV lifestyle community located in Nikenbah.

About 13 homes have been developed as part of Stage 1a of the $130 million development, with at least eight other stages to be rolled out over the next five years.

50 per cent of the plan has already been sold.

Display homes at Latitude 25 in Nikenbah. About half of the lots in stage 1a of the development have been sold. Blake Antrobus

The Rogers are keen to move into their new complex by the end of the year, saying it "ticks all the boxes" for their new home.

"It's everything we want in Hervey Bay, being close to the water, having great amenities," Chris said.

"We love the community vibe and the quality construction and architecture."

Display homes at Latitude 25 in Nikenbah. About half of the lots in stage 1a of the development have been sold. Blake Antrobus

In addition to the 281 houses, Latitude 25 will encompass two lakes, green open spaces, parks and picnic areas and a $5 million dollar state-of-the-art clubhouse and leisure centre.

The complex is located near The Springs, one of Hervey Bay's high-end real residential developments, and is only 500m from the Nikenbah Sport Precinct, 1.2km from Hervey Bay Hospital and 4.5km from the foreshore.

Display homes at Latitude 25 in Nikenbah. About half of the lots in stage 1a of the development have been sold. Blake Antrobus

Latitude 25's development manager Ryan Williams said the development aimed to cater to travellers who wanted a mix of home and lifestyle.

"We're creating the perfect mix of home and lifestyle, creating luxury homes that focus on natural light, open floor plan living, ventilation and energy performance, and garages that are designed to suit the RVer, traveller, hobbyist and the gated community," Mr Williams said.

"They can pack up and go on their trip, and knowing their home is safe and secure when they come home."

GREAT LATITUDES: Development manager of Latitude 25 Ryan Williams outside one of the homes at the Nikenbah development. Half the lots in stage 1a have already been sold. Blake Antrobus

Mr Williams said Hervey Bay was the perfect setting for this kind of development, claiming it was known as an RV central of east-coast Queensland.

"It's a natural migration pattern for the grey nomads to come up here around the July to September...why not create the perfect mix of home and lifestyle for those people?" he said.

"The large garages also cater to the hobby enthusiasts."

Latitude 25 is one of several A-list developments taking shape around Hervey Bay. Construction of the Icon, a medical and commercial precinct on the corner of Hervey Bay Rd and Pialba Burrum Heads Rd, started last month.

The Avenue, a $10 million office block in Hervey Bay's CBD on Torquay Rd, was also announced in June.