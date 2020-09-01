REVEALED: Former councillor to run for state seat

Former Fraser Coast councillor Stuart Taylor will run for the state seat of Hervey Bay.

FORMER Fraser Coast councillor Stuart Taylor is running as an Independent for the state seat of Hervey Bay in next month’s election.

He will go up against LNP hopeful Steve Coleman, One Nation’s Damian Huxham and Animal Justice Party candiate Amy Byrnes.

Labor has yet to officially endorse a candidate for Hervey Bay.

The former deputy mayor and two-term councillor and his wife Dana moved to the Fraser Coast 15 years ago and raised their family in Hervey Bay.

On his decision to run, Mr Taylor said there was “no public sentiment for either major party and that points to an incredibly close election, where elected independents will have a huge opportunity to shape outcomes for their region”.

Mr Taylor was elected to the council in 2012 and 2016.

He ran in the 2020 Local Government election but was defeated by David Lee.

Referencing his experience on the council, he said he believed he could bring “significant results” to the seat of Hervey Bay as an independent candidate.

“I am not running as an ALP, LNP or One Nation candidate. I’m running as a Hervey Bay candidate,” he said

“I already know and understand the important issues facing Hervey Bay and am determined to do everything I can to put the people of Hervey Bay first.

“I will be asking the people of Hervey Bay to support me and my vision for education, employment and training, community safety and health outcomes that support all people in our community, and I can’t wait.”