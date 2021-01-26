REVEALED: Fraser Coast Citizen of the Year has been named

Gail Gauld has been announced as the Fraser Coast's Citizen of the Year.

She has given 25 years of exceptional service to the Brooweena community.

In May 1995 Gail was elected Secretary for the Woocoo Historical Society, a position she held for the next 25 years.

For a period she held the Treasurer’s position when there was no-one else to take on the role and is now President of the Society.

Many times the Woocoo Historical Society has struggled to fill positions on its committee but the tenacity and sacrifice of Gail has kept the organisation running.

She has done the work associated with other positions in the Society when the person was unable to fulfil their duties.

She also goes above and beyond what is expected of a Secretary, each year for the last 20 years organising the Museum’s major events of Queensland Day, Over 60s Day, Pioneer Day, taking all bookings for visiting groups and organising the catering for their visits, plus liaising with donors who entrust the Museum with everything from crockery and historical photos to buildings.

She has also been the driving force and main contributor for two books and is publisher of the quarterly Museum newsletter.

Gail was the secretary of the Teebar Management Committee and Teebar Hall Caretaker for nine years.

For five years she was a member of FCRC Heritage Advisory Committee.

A member of St. Marys Brooweena congregation since 1994, in 2015 she was asked to undertake the management of the cemetery attached to St Mary’s.

She organised and updated incomplete burial records and was also responsible for organising the setting up of the church and cemetery for the funerals which take place there.

She continues to work at the church as the centre warden and last year she organised the celebration to mark 100 years of worship at the church.

On 15th November 2020, awarded the prestigious Centenary Medal by the Royal Historical Society of Queensland for contributing exceptionally to the history and heritage of Queensland, the same day she was awarded Life Membership of the Woocoo Historical Society.

All this organising is done without a mobile phone or computer, with Gail writing everything in her neat longhand or beautiful printing, including meeting minutes, invitations, thankyous, funding applications, and drafts for publications.