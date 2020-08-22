REVEALED: Fraser Coast schools with most suspensions

It's been revealed which schools handed out the most suspensions.

IT'S been revealed which state schools on Fraser Coast handed out the most suspensions during 2019, with new data released from the Department of Education.

Urangan State High School ordered 671 short suspensions last year.

Urangan handed out one of the highest numbers of suspensions in at the state, coming in at number six.

It was followed on the Fraser Coast by Hervey Bay State High School with 489.

Aldridge State High School was close behind with 460.

Rounding out the top five schools on the Fraser Coast were Maryborough State High School with a tally of 436 short suspensions and Pialba State School with 179.

According to the Department of Education, a short suspension can last between one to 10 days.

Students can be excluded from attending any state school for up to 12 months, or permanently, if their behaviour is so serious that suspensions are considered inadequate.

The new data looked at suspensions right across the state and the region's schools had a high number of suspensions compared to other schools across Queensland.

The data is broken down by semesters with the list showing both semester one and two for each school.

The Fraser Coast features twice in the top ten.

Ipswich State High School issued the most in the state with 396 short suspensions, followed by Bundamba State Secondary College in Ipswich, with 384 short suspensions.

Dakabin State High School, in the Moreton Bay region, had the third highest tally at 371 incidents.

Urangan State High School placed sixth for semester two and ninth for semester one.

The data also looked at long suspensions, which can last from 11 to 20 days.

Urangan State High School had the highest number of long suspensions on the Fraser Coast with a tally of 36 for 2019.

This was followed by Hervey Bay State High School with 27.

In total across the state, there were 82,944 disciplinary absences reported in 2019, a decrease of 2718 disciplinary absences (down 3.2 per cent) from 2018.

The Department of Education spokesperson said only around 7 per cent of the student population was subject to disciplinary absences.

"This demonstrates that strategies and boundaries put in place by our principals and teachers are effective," they said.