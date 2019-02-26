REVEALED: Fraser Coast's $13 million infrastructure wishlist

Council cash splash - 10 yr old Amelia Lingard at the Maryborough Aquatic Centre. Even she was excited to hear the news of the cash splash under W4QLD.

Council cash splash - 10 yr old Amelia Lingard at the Maryborough Aquatic Centre. Even she was excited to hear the news of the cash splash under W4QLD. Alistair Brightman

MARYBOROUGH'S Aquatic Centre could get a $131,000 facelift and car parking, lights, CCTV and footpaths for the proposed Anzac Park all abilities water playground could be funded in a major council cash splash.

Both have been listed by the Fraser Coast Regional Council for the third round of the State Government's Works for Queensland program.

Twenty-nine projects ranging from roadworks to major project upgrades have been listed in the $13.65 million funding package.

Councillors will vote to endorse the proposed project list at Wednesday's meeting.

Depending on the outcome, the list will be submitted to the State Government for review before the first round of funding comes through in July.

Under the proposed list, $3 million would go towards finishing the remaining streets in the Maryborough CBD revitalisation works.

Another $660,000 would go towards upgrades for the Brolga Theatre.

The Heritage City's sewer line could also be re-lined to the tune of more than $225,000.

Fraser Coast councillor Paul Truscott said the project application would bring forward projects that would otherwise take the council years to complete.

He said about 70 per cent of the projects would be spent in Maryborough and the surrounding suburbs.

"If we've got an issue now, we can use the opportunity with Works for Queensland to fix it up quickly,” Cr Truscott said.

Cr Truscott said he was excited to see the funding for the supporting infrastructure of the Anzac Park all-abilities water park come through.

"We've had great feedback about it, especially considering how quickly it's come around,” he said.

Council projects recommended for submission:

Lennox St (Railway Line to Sussex St) - $600,000, road reconstruction (may include water main replacement if Wide Bay Water do not agree to replacement).

Pilerwa Rd, Mungar - $1,250,000, reconstruction of Pilerwa Rd, a distance of approximately 500m to improve safety over crest.

Glenbar Tiaro Rd, Glenbar (Road 293 and Trail Rd) - $500,000, replacement of existing floodway 15x4m as floodway is extensively cracked, breaking up and is underscored.

Musket Flat Rd Stage One - $500,000, reconstruction of a section of Musket Flat Rd to a sealed standard.

Maryborough CBD streetworks (Adelaide St, Ellena St to Alice St) - $3,000,000, new kerb and channelling, footpath replacement including street furniture, lighting and landscaping.

Urraween Rd, Urraween - $450,000, construction of new concrete footpath (about 450m), 2.5m wide on northern side of road.

Eucalypt Dr (Bryant St to Panorama Dr) - $300,000, replacement of mountable kerb (about 425m, 212m both sides), includes 20 driveways and reconstruction of gully pits.

Howard St, Burrum Heads (Burrum Heads Rd to Ross St) - $870,000, full pavement replacement (about 320m) to local access standard.

Tooley St (Frank St to Woodstock St) - $300,000, road reconstruction including kerb and channel replacement.

Sunnerdal Rd - $300,000, reformation of pavement (about 300m) with bitumen seal.

Neptune St, Maryborough (Walker St to Winston Noble Dr) - $110,000, construction of a new concrete footpath (about 210m), 2m wide on east side of Neptune St.

Woodstock St, Maryborough (Frank St to Neptune St) - $90,000, construction of new concrete footpath on southern side of Woodstock St from the special school to Neptune St.

Islander Rd, Pialba (Holden Dealer to beach) - $350,000, construction of approvimately 200m of road widening and replacement of kerb and channel on the southern side for 12m road pavement in Islander Rd.

Brolga Theatre - $660,000, work on theatre workshop and storage expansion and improving ventilation.

Richmond St Interpretation Project - $350,000, integrated link from PL Travers Story Bank along Richmond St to Portside Precinct, incorporating the MV Ella.

Fraser Island public toilets upgrade - $700,000.

Tuan boat ramp public toilet upgrade - $70,000.

Maryborough Aquatic Centre upgrades and replacement - $131,000.

Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens upgrades - $365,000, identified project in the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens Master Plans.

Inclusive water park playground at Anzac Park - $800,000 for the development of supporting infrastructure like car parking, public amenities, lighting, CCTV and footpath connections.

Community hall upgrades - $300,00, upgrades to kitchen, toilets and security facilities in City Hall, Woocoo Hall, Pialba Memorial Hall, Tinana Hall Granville Hall and Teebar Hall, current kitchens and toilets aren't compliant and security upgrades are needed at all halls.

Maryborough CBD Sewer re-lining - $225,000, sewers in CBD operating beyond service life and need work.

Burgowan diesel generator - $464,000, design and installation of 650kVA generator for Burgowan clear water pump station.

Teddington diesel generator - $564,000, design and installation of 500kVA generator for the Teddington raw water pumping station, treatment plant and clear water pump station.

Water main replacement, Queen St (Neptune St to Pleasant St) - $266,000, new DN150 water main to replace current cast iron water main older than 60 years.

Carlo St, Pialba (PCYC driveway to Liuzzi St) - $65,000, construction of new concrete footpath to improve connection to PCYC and shopping centre.

Campbell St, Torquay (Bideford St to Fraser St) - $50,000, construction of concrete footpath to improve connection to shops and houses.

Maryborough CBD sewer re-lining - $20,000, for ongoing re-lining on a priority basis.

Total cost = $13,650,000