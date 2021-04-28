REVEALED: Frontrunner name for M’boro water park

WATER PARK WONDERS: Concept designs of the new water play area and all-abilities park that will be built in Maryborough's Anzac Park. About $1 million from the budget will be spent on constructing the park.

A variety of names have been suggested for Maryborough's new water park, some inspired by Mary Poppins, some by Anzac Park in which it is being built and another by a special Maryborough man who lost his fight with cystic fibrosis in 2017.

A motion with a recommendation will be heard before the Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting on Wednesday.

But the Poppins-inspired names and the suggestion of Thunder Park in honour of Maryborough's Coen 'Thunder' Ashton have been rejected in favour of SplashSide.

This is in keeping with the water theme that proved most popular during the community consultation when it came to suggesting a name for the new park.

Jets of water shoot up at the all abilities water park at Anzac Park, Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

"The new Water Play and All Abilities Playground at Anzac Park, in Maryborough, is taking shape," the executive summary to be presented to the council reads.

"Construction of the facility started late last year and is expected to be completed by June, 2021.

"Anzac Park is a popular outdoor space in Maryborough and the all abilities playground and water play area will make it an even more attractive place for residents and visitors to visit.

"Council recognises the new facility will be loved by both current and future generations, and wants the community to have a say in what the new facility will be named.

"Between February 5 and March 5, 2021, council undertook a consultation process to inform the naming process for the new play facility.

The water park currently under construction at Anzac Park, Maryborough.

"The process involved online engagement through council's engagement platform, Engagement Hub, which included submissions - receiving 116 submissions.

"Council also used social media to gather informal feedback and comments from the community.

"The aim of the engagement was to seek suggestions for the naming of the new facility from the community and welcome ideas for council consideration.

Evaluation of the proposal was undertaken having consideration for community feedback and the principles for commemorative naming outlined in council's Parks and Public Places Naming Management Policy."

The council will vote on the motion during the meeting.

