REVEALED: Full OP results for Fraser Coast schools

TOP OF THE CLASS: St James Lutheran College OP1 students Damica Laurie and Jude Foster. Alistair Brightman

THE Fraser Coast's full OP results are in and have been ranked in a list of 400 schools across Queensland.

Two of the region's schools have made it into the top 30 in the state.

The rankings are based on the number of OP students compared with the percentage of those students who achieved a 1-5 result.

Fraser Coast schools OP results

St James Lutheran College not only topped the local list but came out at number 14 in Queensland with an overall OP 1-5 percentage of 38.46%.

Fraser Coast Anglican College also topped the Queensland list at number 28 with an overall OP 1-5 percentage of 35%.

The school had 40 students graduate with an OP last year accounting for 97.56% of its Year 12 population - the highest ratio in the region.

FCAC Principal Joe Wright said the results echoed the consistent hard work put in by both students and teachers.

"We just tell kids to do their best and we'll support them," Mr Wright said.

"We also work closely with them in preparing for the QCS."

Graduates from the FCAC class of 2018 have accepted university offers in prestigious fields including medicine, law, science and technology.

This year, 30 of 35 of the college's Year 12 students are OP eligible.

Maryborough State High School was the next local school listed at number 84 with 25% achieving a 1-5 result just ahead Riverside Christian College at 89 with 24.24%.

The Fraser Coast's two biggest state high schools were next.

Aldridge State High School was number 123 on the list with 21.21% and Urangan State High School 155 with 19.18%.

The region's remaining schools fell below the first 200.

Xavier Catholic College came in at 247 with a 13.11% average.

St Mary's Catholic College was 325 with 7.89%.

Hervey Bay State High School returned some of the lowest results in Queensland, coming in at number 359 out of 400 with 4.08%.

Schools with less than OP students or under were not included in the state-wide comparisons to ensure the most accurate results possible.