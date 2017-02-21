REVEALED: Full plans for M'boro CBD development

Plans for the revitalisation of the Maryborough CBD, showing the major activity along several streets.

THE extent of plans for Maryborough's CBD revitalisation, announced on Tuesday by the State Government, have been revealed in new concept designs.

The plans show the proposed area of activity for the $2.8 million revitalisation project, with major activity concentrated around Bazaar, Ellena, Kent and Adelaide streets, with further work earmarked for areas along Richmond and Wharf streets.

The Works for Queensland program is expected to support 160 jobs across the region.

A total of 29 projects will be handled by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, who are due to put out contracts for the developments.

Councillor Paul Truscott said it was fantastic to see the funding allocated to the council's projects.

"It's absolutely brilliant we've received the funding. I'm grateful to the member and the state government for helping with the funding,” he said.

"I'm really looking forward to see these projects and the Maryborough CBD take shape...each one of them has its own merits to be based on, and they all have great outcomes.”

Cr Truscott explained the condition of the funding was that the work had to be completed by November, meaning the projects will be finished before Christmas.

"We're very keen to get the ball rolling and see these projects come to fruition.”

Works for Queensland Projects on the Fraser Coast