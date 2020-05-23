Menu
REVEALED: Future of Hervey Bay’s Target store

Carlie Walker
by
23rd May 2020 12:00 PM
A LIST of Target store set to close or become Kmarts has been revealed.

Hervey Bay's Target is set to remain open, according to the list of stores.

The chain already operates near Kmart in Hervey Bay's Stockland Shopping Centre.

The full list of stores closing in Queensland:

• Atherton, early 2021

• Beaudesert, early-mid 2021

• Biloela, early 2021

• Casino Retail Centre, early-mid 2021

• Clifton Beach, early-mid 2021

• Emerald, early-mid 2021

• Goonellabah, early 2021

• Kippa Ring, early 2021

• Longreach, early-mid 2021

• Moranbah, early-mid 2021

• Murgon, early-mid 2021

• Murwillumbah, early 2021

Queensland stores being turned into Kmarts:

• Ayr, early-mid 2021

• Beerwah, early-mid 2021

• Bowen, early 2021

• Charters Towers, early 2021

• Chinchilla, early 2021

• Dalby, early 2021

• Gatton, early 2021

• Goondiwindi, early 2021

• Gympie, early 2021

• Ingham, early 2021

• Mareeba, early 2021

• Noosa Junction, early 2021

• Ocean Shores Village Ctr, early 2021

• Port Douglas, early 2021

• Roma, early 2021

• Sarina, early 2021

• Stanthorpe, early 2021

• Warwick, early 2021

• Yamba, early 2021

• Yeppoon, early 2021

