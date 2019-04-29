REVEALED: Future of Fraser Coast's last remaining video shop

UNCERTAIN FUTURE: Civic Video store owner Shaun Laverty with one of the latest movies and one of the all time favourites.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE: Civic Video store owner Shaun Laverty with one of the latest movies and one of the all time favourites. Alistair Brightman

AFTER 28 years in the business, Shaun Laverty, owner of Hervey Bay's last remaining video store, knows the day is approaching when he will have to close his doors for the final time.

With online streaming service such as Netflix and Stan entering the market and the ability to rent new release and older movies from home, the Civic Video owner said remaining relevant was a constant challenge.

Mr Laverty is realistic when it comes to the future of his business.

Unless things change, he believes the store will close in the next six to 12 months.

It's a sad reality but, given it is among the last viable video stores in Queensland, he knows staying open this long has bucked the trend and is in itself an achievement.

"It's always been a good store and had a good range,” he said.

"But we are struggling.”

He thinks three things have worked in favour of his business.

The first is the late introduction of the NBN, which meant faster internet connections weren't available in Hervey Bay.

The second was the aging population of the city, with older people preferring technology they were familiar with.

"They haven't advanced so far with technology,” he said.

"It is the retirement capital of Queensland.”

The third was the wide array of movies available at his store.

But the years are catching up.

The NBN has arrived and younger people are more likely to visit YouTube or pay for a Netflix account than leave the comfort of their home to visit the Fraser Coast's last remaining video store.

Mr Laverty has seen the evolution from VHS to DVD and Blue-ray.

He's watched small children pick out cartoons then years later visit the store with their own kids in tow.

He thinks something has been lost, even as technology propels us into the future.

The physical feeling of holding a movie in one's hands, reading the blurb on the back to find out more about the film, asking the people at the counter if it's any good - the simple enjoyment of selection and then the social interactions of the business.

It's a gradual decrease in numbers and a combination of reasons why people no longer make the trip to their local video store.

To Mr Laverty, it means more money leaving the country and fewer jobs in the community.

But he knows times are changing, just as they always have.

"It's definitely the end of an era,” he said.