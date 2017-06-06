REVEALED: Giant towers, slides, skywalk for Seafront

Proposed concept plans for the Adventure Playground Park to be constructed on Seafront Oval.

WHAT WE KNOW:

7m+ 'skytowers' with self-contained bridge system

Vertical rope tunnel for climbing

Stainless slides

Proposals for 'birds nest swing' and net twisters

Proposed project to cost $900,000

CONCEPT plans for the proposed $900,000 Seafront Oval Adventure Playground have been released, showing the details of skytowers, swings and octanet proposed for the site.

The plans reveal 'skytowers' reaching up to 7.3m in height, stainless steel slides, an octanet for climbing and nest-swings and twisters would be some of the features constructed if the development is approved.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"This playground will present the absolute wow factor the entry to the foreshore deserves. The children of Pialba will be able to spot the whales from their very own enclosed, elevated view point,” the documents read.

Public consultation on the proposed playground will be held this Saturday from 4pm-5.30pm at the Seafront Oval.