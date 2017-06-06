24°
REVEALED: Giant towers, slides, skywalk for Seafront

Blake Antrobus
| 6th Jun 2017 5:02 PM
Proposed concept plans for the Adventure Playground Park to be constructed on Seafront Oval.
Proposed concept plans for the Adventure Playground Park to be constructed on Seafront Oval. Contributed

WHAT WE KNOW:

  • 7m+ 'skytowers' with self-contained bridge system
  • Vertical rope tunnel for climbing
  • Stainless slides
  • Proposals for 'birds nest swing' and net twisters
  • Proposed project to cost $900,000

CONCEPT plans for the proposed $900,000 Seafront Oval Adventure Playground have been released, showing the details of skytowers, swings and octanet proposed for the site.

The plans reveal 'skytowers' reaching up to 7.3m in height, stainless steel slides, an octanet for climbing and nest-swings and twisters would be some of the features constructed if the development is approved.

"This playground will present the absolute wow factor the entry to the foreshore deserves. The children of Pialba will be able to spot the whales from their very own enclosed, elevated view point,” the documents read.

Public consultation on the proposed playground will be held this Saturday from 4pm-5.30pm at the Seafront Oval.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  adventure playground fccommunity fraser coast hervey bay seafront oval

