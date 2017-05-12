REVEALED: Gonski funding for your Fraser Coast school

We break down the numbers for Fraser Coast schools in the Gonski rollout.

LOCAL schools could receive more than $40million over the next four years under the Gonski model rolled out in this week's Federal Budget.

Federal Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham said the new online estimator showed that schools across Queensland would receive $1 billion between 2017 and 2021.

"Our plan will set students on the path to academic excellence and achieve real needs-based funding for students from all backgrounds, in every town and city," Minister Birmingham said.

How much funding Fraser Coast schools received:

Executive director for the Queensland Catholic Education Commission Dr Lee-Anne Perry said funds for Catholic schools would be redistributed according to local needs.

"The figures... do not necessarily represent the funds that actually flow to the school," Dr Perry said.