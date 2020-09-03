REVEALED: Hardware giant’s $55m plan for Bay move, expansion

Hervey Bay Bunnings could move from its Boat Harbour Dr site to the bigger block next door.

BUNNINGS Hervey Bay could be moving to a new location, if the business' application is approved by the council.

The move and expansion would create 20 new jobs and cost $55 million, Bunnings area manager, Andy Stewart said.

The hardware store currently sits along Boat Harbour Dr in Pialba but it could be moved to occupy the vacant lot next door, along Main St and McLiver St.

The proposed development will be located on the vacant block at the intersection of Main St and McLiver St. Photo: Contributed

"The new warehouse would also create around 145 jobs throughout construction," Mr Stewart said.

"Building on the things customers like about our current store, it would feature an even wider range of home improvement and lifestyle products."

Mr Stewart said the project was expected to be finished by 2022, if the application is successful.

The application says the new development would have a total retail area of 17,421sq m - 5000sq m larger than the current store.

A new footpath is also proposed as part of the development application, along the eastern boundary of the site, to connect Boat Harbour Dr and McLiver St.

The proposed development would also include a 463-space carpark.

The development would feature a new warehouse, outdoor nursery, landscape and material yard, trade yard and cafe.

According to application documents, the proposed development seeks to combine the standard Bunnings Warehouse and trade facilities in a single location.