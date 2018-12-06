REVEALED: Hervey Bay venues that will accept cashless card

OFF THE LIST: Certain Hervey Bay businesses will be able to accept food purchases on the cashless welfare card (pictured) but the list compiled by Indue says alcohol purchases at the locations are restricted.

HERVEY Bay merchants are already being excluded from accepting the cashless debit card as the roll-out date for the controversial policy nears.

But those same businesses can still accept food purchases at different terminals, provided alcohol is not purchased.

Businesses who accept Visa or EFTPOS cards will automatically be able to accept the cashless card unless they sell gambling or alcohol products.

Details published on a list of Blocked and Excluded Merchants reveal certain stores in Hervey Bay have asked for exclusion or been blocked from accepting alcohol purchases on the card.

Fraser Coast businesses including the Hervey Bay Boat Club, Torquay Hotel, Hervey Bay Hotel/Resort, Pialba Bowls Club have been named in the list so far.

It means counter meals but not drinks can be purchased.

Locations in Bundaberg, Ceduna, the Goldfields and East Kimberley have also been listed.

The cashless debit card is due to be rolled out in the Hinkler region in the weeks following January 29, 2019.

Letters advising Hervey Bay and Bundaberg residents of the next step have already been sent over the past few days.