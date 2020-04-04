REVEALED: How coronavirus will impact on council meetings

ONCE the dust settles on the local government elections, it will be business as usual for the newly elected councillors, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fraser Coast Regional Council chief executive Ken Diehm confirmed council meetings would continue to go ahead.

"It is now more important than ever that the council continues to provide local leadership, essential services and support to the people of the Fraser Coast," he said.

"We will be putting in place measures to minimise the risk of the coronavirus, including finding a new location for meetings to comply with new social distancing requirements, or for councillors to meet via teleconferences.

"The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we all go about our daily lives and conduct business, but the Fraser Coast community can rest assured their elected council representatives will continue to meet and lead us through these challenging times."

The next council meeting will be held within two weeks of the Electoral Commission of Queensland declaring the election results for the region.

The Queensland Department of Local Government has made temporary changes to local government regulations to allow council meetings to occur via phone or teleconference if necessary.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the meetings would need to be held at a suitable location so appropriate social distancing measures could be put in place.

"The council needs to continue to function, it is providing essential services, whether that is water or sewerage," he said.

He said dealing with the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus would be top of the council's agenda at the first meeting.

"The new council, once it's declared, will get back to operating at full speed," Cr Seymour said.

"The council's focus needs to be entirely on the COVID-19 response."