REVEALED: How funding helps our high-vis heroes

FRASER Coast State Emergency Service groups have shared in more than $41,000 worth of new equipment.

Member for Maryborough, Bruce Saunders who represented Minister Fire and Emergency Services and Minister Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships, said the equipment, delivered to groups in the North Coast region, would help the SES respond to emergency events.

Mr Saunders said the State Government was grateful for the partnership with Energy Queensland and Powerlink Queensland providing this equipment through the SES Supporting Partnership.

"This partnership provided 157 pieces of equipment for SES groups across Queensland last year, that included thermal images, power tools, stretchers and generators," he said.

"Whether our highly valued SES volunteers are responding to calls for help, participating in bushfire operations or supporting other agencies, they're asked to provide a range of services to keep Queenslanders safe.

"Our SES personnel are at the ready to support the community through a range of emergencies, and having up-to-date equipment means they always have the right tools for the job."

Mr Saunders said the North Coast Region SES received automatic external defibrillators, stretchers and battery-powered lighting at the handover today, which had been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"Our hardworking volunteers, whose work is greatly appreciated, give up their time to help their community when they need it most.

"It's fantastic to see them receive this new equipment to support the important work that they do in keeping us safe in times of emergency and natural disaster," he said.