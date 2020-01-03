Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A new luxury tower with a design inspired by surfboards and aeroplanes is planned for a site overlooking one of the world’s most famous surf breaks.
A new luxury tower with a design inspired by surfboards and aeroplanes is planned for a site overlooking one of the world’s most famous surf breaks.
Property

Revealed: How surfing inspired a new luxury tower design

by ANDREW POTTS
3rd Jan 2020 3:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DEVELOPER wants to build a luxury tower inspired by surfboards and aeroplanes to overlook one of the world's most famous surf breaks.

Broadbeach developer M2Space has unveiled plans for The Point, a 14-storey "skyhome" mid-rise building planned for a Coolangatta site overlooking Kirra Beach.

It will feature 13 three-bedroom units which each take out a single floor and one two-bedroom apartment.

Artist impression of The Point at Kirra tower development. Picture: Supplied
Artist impression of The Point at Kirra tower development. Picture: Supplied

The 635sq m site is on the corner of Musgrave and Winston streets near the Kirra Surf building and is currently home to a single-storey residential house. It will be demolished to make way for the tower, which will have just 41 bedrooms.

A planning report on the project reveals the tower's design is inspired by the longboards used by surfers at Kirra's famous beaches as well as being located close to Gold Coast Airport.

What the rooftop will look like. Picture: Supplied
What the rooftop will look like. Picture: Supplied

"The Kirra skyline is generally characterised by more regular-shaped buildings with clearly defined horizontal and vertical elements," the report says.

"The proposed development has been designed to incorporate elements of this design language in addition to providing a unique built form that speaks to the significance of the longboard and aeroplane and their relevance to the local area."

The tower’s design is inspired by planes and surfboards. Picture: Supplied
The tower’s design is inspired by planes and surfboards. Picture: Supplied

Plans filed with the council reveal the tower would have a rooftop space with a pool overlooking the beach and greenery.

It is the first time a development has been proposed for the site.

M2Space, according to its website, is a boutique property development, architecture and project management group which has been involved in projects across the city.

The project will go before council for approval later this year.

architect design building surfing tower

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire help on way as businesses dig deep, airline waives fees

        premium_icon Fire help on way as businesses dig deep, airline waives fees

        News A Canberra couple is flying home with six large boxes full of smoke and dust masks thanks to the kindness of Hervey Bay locals

        Restrictions see region’s water use dropping

        premium_icon Restrictions see region’s water use dropping

        News ‘It is very good to see the downward trend in water usage’

        MARINE STING: Man flown off Fraser Island

        premium_icon MARINE STING: Man flown off Fraser Island

        News The man was airlifted after being stung on the island

        Building castles at Bay beach to beat cancer

        premium_icon Building castles at Bay beach to beat cancer

        News Then Monique developed a passion for sandcastles