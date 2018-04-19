REVEALED: How many complaints your councillors have faced

COUNCILLOR Denis Chapman's latest misconduct ruling isn't the first time a councillor has found himself or herself in hot water on the Fraser Coast.

Under the current public complaints register, listed on the council website, Cr Chapman is one of three current councillors with misconduct or inappropriate conduct rulings against their name.

The list details all the complaints registered for current and former councillors since 2012.

Former mayor Chris Loft has a lengthy list of allegations leading up to his dismissal in February.

Here are some of the major misconduct or inappropriate conduct rulings your councillors have faced over the years.

NOTE: Some complaints against councillors have not been listed as they have either been dismissed or removed from the list. The Fraser Coast Regional Council regularly updates the details of the list.

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Denis Chapman. Alistair Brightman

Cr Denis Chapman:

April 16, 2018 - removed a parcel addressed to another councillor from their mailbox, photographed the contents and sent these photographs to another councillor. Ordered by the Local Government Regional Conduct Review panel to undergo counselling, make an admission of error at the next council meeting, pay a fine and be monitored for compliance under the Local Government Act.

June 9, 2017 - reprimanded for release of private information relating to councillors and CEO.

May 31, 2016 - failed to deal with a perceived conflict of interest while discussing the removal of parking fees in the Hervey Bay Hospital car park. Cr Chapman was counselled about the misconduct and made an admission of error at the council meeting on December 1, 2016.

Fraser Coast Regional Council Councillor - Stuart Taylor. Valerie Horton

Cr Stuart Taylor:

June 7, 2014 - complaint relating to comments made in a news interview on June 4, 2014. On June 23, 2014, Cr Taylor was found to have breached S176(4)(a) of the Local Government Act and was reprimanded for inappropriate conduct.

Darren Everard. Alistair Brightman

Cr Darren Everard:

May 28, 2015 - disclosure of content of emails without approval. Cr Everard was reprimanded for inappropriate conduct and made to provide a written apology and undertake further councillor training.

November 15, 2015 - created emails that were not factual and sent them to media. Cr Everard was referred to the Department of Local Government and reprimanded for inappropriate conduct.

Chris Loft. Valerie Horton

Chris Loft:

February 27, 2014 - as a councillor, disclosed information about a vacancy in Fraser Coast Opportunities prior to public advertisement.

February 27, 2014 - as a councillor, emailed a number of external recipients regarding the removal of tourism brochures from the City Hall Tourist Information Centre.

May 5, 2016 - public criticism of councillors Stuart Taylor and Daniel Sanderson during a council meeting on May 4, 2016 by challenging their dealing with declared conflicts of interest in matters related to the Sports Precinct Project and stating that he intended to make a formal complaint about them to the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning.

December 1, 2016 - issued a media statement criticising fellow councillors over their conduct towards the mayor and attacking Crs George Seymour and Stuart Taylor over their relation to the Labor Party.

December 9, 2016 - attempted to direct and influence a Fraser Coast Tourism and Events employee to covertly provide him with information.

Outcome advised on March 28, 2017 - reprimanded for giving directions to a council officer beyond his powers regarding access to the former CEO's mailbox.

Outcome advised on July 30, 2017 - repeated inappropriate conduct (three orders made in one year), ordered to be counselled on misconduct for up to six months, apologise at the next open council meeting and pay a fine of $1,500.

December 16, 2016 - disclosed confidential information concerning the former CEO's employment contract to external parties.

June 26, 2017 - reprimanded for inappropriate conduct over an email sent to local media critical of council report and staff.

May 15, 2017 - statements made to local media on two occasions (3/11/2016 and 1/12/2016) critical of council's former CEO.

December 1, 2016 - made provocative and offensive statements about the previous CEO and publicly denigrating fellow councillors in an open letter dated November 28, 2016. No further action taken in relation to the complaint as previous orders were made.

December 1, 2016 - spoke on radio and criticised a number of councillors in November 2016, and did not comply with the Public Interest Disclosure Policy in December 2016.

February 13, 2017 - made inappropriate and offensive comments to a councillor in a briefing session in February 2017. No further action taken in relation to the complaint.

April 11, 2017 - made comments about previous CEO expenditure of funds in relation to the sports precinct in April/May 2017. No further action taken in relation to the complaint.

December 1, 2016 - reprimanded for publicly criticising the former CEO between January and March 2016.

Outcome advised on December 12, 2017:

Has received three orders reprimanding him for inappropriate conduct within the one year (5/12/2016, 28/03/2017 and 8/9/2017).

Has received three orders reprimanding him for inappropriate conduct within the one year (28/03/2017, 8/9/2017 and 27/09/2017).

Misrepresented the director-general's views to the councillors.

Ordered by review panel to counselled about his misconduct and how not to repeat the misconduct and that such counselling be provided as part of the ongoing counselling currently underway with the Department.