REVEALED: How many Fraser Coast businesses have gone bust

TWELVE Fraser Coast businesses have declared insolvency in the last financial quarter.

Four of the businesses were from Hervey Bay and eight were from Maryborough.

The figures released by the Australian Financial Security Authority revealed how many new incidences of financial problems occurred in the region between April 2017 and June 2017.

In Hervey Bay 18 individuals declared insolvency, which was the same number in Maryborough.

The data shows Gladstone had a total of 38 new debtors in the June quarter.

Last year during the same quarter, Hervey Bay had 26 individuals declare insolvency along with five businesses, while 13 people in Maryborough were declared insolvent along with four business.

In the March quarter this year, 21 people in Hervey Bay declared insolvency along with five businesses, while in Maryborough a total of 16 individuals and businesses were declared insolvent.

There were 1023 debtors who entered a new personal insolvency in Greater Brisbane in the June quarter 2017.

The regions with the highest number of debtors were Springfield - Redbank (71), Browns Plains (70) and Ipswich Inner (55).



There were 1272 debtors who entered a new personal insolvency in rest of Queensland in the June quarter 2017.

The regions with the highest number of debtors were Townsville (116), Ormeau - Oxenford (95) and Mackay (91).

Click here for the guide to quarterly regional statistics or here to view and download the regional statistics.

A personal insolvency is a former arrangement under the Bankruptcy Act 1996 to help people manage their debts.



