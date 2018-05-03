REVEALED: How many Fraser Coast residents have voted

EARLY BIRDS: More than a quarter of the region's enrolled voters have already chosen the next mayor of the Fraser Coast, new ECQ figures reveal.

EARLY BIRDS: More than a quarter of the region's enrolled voters have already chosen the next mayor of the Fraser Coast, new ECQ figures reveal. Alistair Brightman

JUST under a third of Fraser Coast residents have already made up their mind about who will be the region's next mayor.

Data from the Electoral Commission of Queensland revealed about 21,500 people had voted in the Fraser Coast's mayoral by-election as of 5pm yesterday.

It accounts for about 29 per cent of the region's enrolled voters.

559 people have cast a ballot using the phone voting service while more than 4000 people have applied for a postal vote.

The figures are reflective of the Fraser Coast being one of the highest pre-polling areas in Australia during previous state and council elections.

A spokeswoman from the Electoral Commission Queensland said the biggest turnout of pre-poll voters were 65-74 year olds.

"Pre-polling is becoming increasingly popular, that's a national trend, and the two days before an election are traditionally the busiest in Queensland," the spokeswoman said.

Voters formed massive queues outside the Hervey Bay Library when pre-polling opened last Monday, with about 2,600 people voting on the first day.

Pieter Oud, a scrutineer for Tony Pantlin, said he had seen hundreds of people go through the doors since he started last Friday.

"It's good to see people doing it, it shows they've already made their decision," Mr Oud said.

"It's especially good for seniors and busy parents who don't want to wait in line on polling day."

During the 2016 Local Government Election, 25,000 residents voted early in Hervey Bay and Maryborough, making up for just over 35 per cent of enrolled voters.

That number was up about 5000 from the previous council election in 2012.

About a quarter of voters from Hervey Bay and Maryborough voted early during last year's State Government election.

Pre-polls at the Hervey Bay Library on Old Maryborough Rd and 67 Ellena St in Maryborough will remain open until 5pm today, and formally close tomorrow at 6pm.