REVEALED: How many people have slid at WetSide this holidays

COOL FUN: Isaak Stanley, 13, from Gympie and Jazmin Edmondstone, 11, from Canberra testing the waterslides at WetSide.

COOL FUN: Isaak Stanley, 13, from Gympie and Jazmin Edmondstone, 11, from Canberra testing the waterslides at WetSide. Alistair Brightman

YOU'VE seen the long lines.

Now, the Chronicle can reveal just how many people have headed to WetSide to enjoy the waterslides these school holidays.

According to the Fraser Coast council, 4500 locals and tourists of all ages lined up over the Christmas break.

The popularity of the park is gaining traction online with award-winning facility a crowd pleaser on various travel review websites here and around the globe.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said WetSide had been instrumental in boosting local tourism numbers with TripAdvisor listing the space as one of the most popular public spaces in Queensland.

The new statistics also revealed almost 24,000 tickets have been purchased since the addition of the two waterslides in 2017.

The $800,000 slides were equally funded by council and the State government under the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program.

At $5 dollars per 10 slides Cr Seymour said the installation of the slides was far from a money-making venture.

All money made from the slides and rent of the coffee shop on site is put back into the maintenance of the area.

WetSide remains free and Cr Seymour said it was important to have non-commercial public spaces which allowed locals and visitors to come together and enjoy being outdoors.