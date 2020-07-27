REVEALED: How much fell over rainy days

A huge storm cloud over Urangan on the weekend.

BOTH Maryborough and Hervey Bay have gone over the monthly average rainfall amounts for July.

A wet week followed by a stormy weekend meant good rainfall totals recorded across the region.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said about 15mm of rain had fallen across the region on the weekend.

That amount brought the total rainfall in Maryborough to 63mm so far this month, well surpassing the average of 51mm.

In Hervey Bay, 68mm of rain have been recorded, well above the average of 39mm.

Mr Kennedy said the rainfall was due to a low trough tracking close to the coast.

This week rain was unlikely, the temperatures likely to cooler, he said.

Coastal showers were possible on Friday.