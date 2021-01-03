REVEALED: How northern cyclone will impact on Coast

THE effects of the cyclone expected to build in the Gulf of Carpentaria will be felt as far as the Fraser Coast.

That is according to forecaster Peter Markworth from the Bureau of Meteorology.

The cyclone is expected to briefly turn into a category one at the Gulf of Carpentaria before returning to a tropical low north of Georgetown.

Mr Markworth said there was potential for rainfall over most of eastern Queensland.

He said "nothing much" was expected in the early part of the week, with rain to hit the Fraser Coast from Wednesday.

Mr Markworth said there was a strong possibly of showers and storms from that time.

"The tropical is dragging quite a bit of tropical moisture over Queensland and that will be reflected in rainfall over the Fraser Coast," he said.

He said about 5 to 15mm was expected to fall in the region, with up to 20mm possible for Bundaberg.

Temperatures will hover in the low 30s, but could come down to the high 20s with the rainfall, Mr Markworth said.

Minimum temperatures will be around the low 20s.