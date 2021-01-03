Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Weather

REVEALED: How northern cyclone will impact on Coast

Carlie Walker
3rd Jan 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE effects of the cyclone expected to build in the Gulf of Carpentaria will be felt as far as the Fraser Coast.

That is according to forecaster Peter Markworth from the Bureau of Meteorology.

The cyclone is expected to briefly turn into a category one at the Gulf of Carpentaria before returning to a tropical low north of Georgetown.

Mr Markworth said there was potential for rainfall over most of eastern Queensland.

He said "nothing much" was expected in the early part of the week, with rain to hit the Fraser Coast from Wednesday.

Mr Markworth said there was a strong possibly of showers and storms from that time.

"The tropical is dragging quite a bit of tropical moisture over Queensland and that will be reflected in rainfall over the Fraser Coast," he said.

He said about 5 to 15mm was expected to fall in the region, with up to 20mm possible for Bundaberg.

Temperatures will hover in the low 30s, but could come down to the high 20s with the rainfall, Mr Markworth said.

Minimum temperatures will be around the low 20s.

More Stories

cyclone fcweather fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maryborough couple welcome region’s first baby for 2021

        Premium Content Maryborough couple welcome region’s first baby for 2021

        Local Faces The bundle of joy’s journey earthside began just an hour after mum and dad watched the New Year’s Eve fireworks.

        50+ PHOTOS: Families gather to say good riddance to 2020

        Premium Content 50+ PHOTOS: Families gather to say good riddance to 2020

        Family Fun Take a look at our gallery of photos from New Year’s Eve events around the...

        Childcare review: New way for kids to learn

        Premium Content Childcare review: New way for kids to learn

        News This is the new plan to shake up Australia’s childcare curriculum so toddlers are...

        Tame: 11 drink, drug drivers caught on otherwise calm night

        Premium Content Tame: 11 drink, drug drivers caught on otherwise calm night

        Crime According to police “no one got killed, no one got severely bashed last night, no...