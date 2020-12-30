REVEALED: How safe Fraser Coast restaurants really are
Only nine licensed food businesses across the Fraser Coast were given a notice to improve their food safety standards, and one fined, data shows.
The latest findings by Queensland Health released on December 16 revealed about 97 per cent of inspected businesses were almost guaranteed safe to eat at.
Of the 533 licensed food businesses in the region, 341 food safety inspections were performed in the 2019/20 financial year.
Of those 219 were routine, 89 were reinspection and 34 were regarding complaints, of which the council received 39.
No businesses had their licenses suspended however 10 were reprimanded with either an improvement notice or prescribed infringement notice.
A prescribed infringement notice is given for generally minor offences including when a business is found reusing food which had already been served to another customer.
A fine can also be given when a licensee is found to not be displaying their licence in a prominent position or not ensured their outdoor garbage bins have tight-fitting lids.
An improvement notice is also provided for minor to moderate cleanliness issues.
Reasons can include a build-up of grease in the exhaust canopy, cracked floor tiles, cracked or chipped plates or ineffective pest control.
The results of the new report are generally on par with the 2018/19 period where also only one Fraser Coast business received a fine; however, 14 received an improvement notice.
Available statistics over the past eight years show none have been prosecuted through the courts.
These findings are separate to the Fraser Coast Council’s Eat Safe Program.
The food safety rating scheme requires every licensed food business to be audited and issued a star-rating based on compliance with the Food Act 2006, the Food Standards Code, and good management practices.
Businesses can be given five stars which is an excellent performer, to no stars which is a non-compliant performer.
Those who receive three stars or more can choose to publicly display their rating.
