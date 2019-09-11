REVEALED: How SDRC will supply water to Stanthorpe

PLANS IN PLACE: Water manager Seren Mckenzie and CEO David Keenan discuss how they plan to supply Stanthorpe water. Mayor Tracy Dobie appears on screen.

PLANS IN PLACE: Water manager Seren Mckenzie and CEO David Keenan discuss how they plan to supply Stanthorpe water. Mayor Tracy Dobie appears on screen. Bianca Hrovat

STANTHORPE roads are set to be inundated with hundreds of trucks each week, according to water carting plans released by the Southern Downs Regional Council.

Every day between 40 and 50 trucks will load around 1.6 megalitres of water from Connolly Dam in Warwick and transport it via Eukey Rd to two 1ML steel water tanks at Storm King Dam Rd in Stanthorpe.

A new 1.5km, poly pipeline is currently being constructed from the tanks to the Mount Marley treatment plant, where the water will be gravity fed.

The tanks and the pipeline are due to be complete by the end of November, but if the construction of tanks is delayed, water may be trucked directly to the pipeline.

The major operation is estimated to cost more than $2.5 million within the first month of its operation, as the construction of the pipeline and water tanks will cost $1.7 million and the carting itself will cost around $800,000 each month.

These costs may rise depending on the community's water use and how much rock the construction company encounters.

According to Mayor Tracy Dobie, the council has contributed to the construction costs but anticipates the State Government will step up when it comes to paying the carting bill.

"The Premier has made the commitment that emergency funding will be provided," Cr Dobie said.

"It's just a matter of how much."

More than 24 freight companies have been commissioned to begin work sometime between December and January.

SDRC water manager Seren McKenzie said the start date would depend on the water use of Stanthorpe residents.

"We're watching the level of Storm King Dam and the water quality," Ms McKenzie said.

"We want to get as much out of it as we can but the quality is a big factor."

Once the water in Connolly Dam is reserved for Stanthorpe, Warwick will rely on the remains of Leslie Dam for its supply.

According to Cr Dobie, there is enough water in Leslie Dam to supply Warwick residents until the end of 2020.

"Bear in mind that there is a significant amount of water in Leslie Dam below the outlet pipe," she said.

Council staff plan to install a floating pump to extract the water once it dips below pipe levels.

There is also talk of a second standpipe to be installed at Morgan Park, according to council CEO David Keenan.

Mr Keenan said dual filling stations may be needed to allow for the number of trucks accessing the supply.

The Mayor confirmed the council was working together with the State Government to find an alternative water source once Leslie Dam "expires".

"It's an unprecedented drought situation so we have to plan beyond 2020," Cr Dobie said.