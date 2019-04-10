REVEALED: How the council will fund its new Hervey Bay HQ

CBD VISION: An artist's impression of the Hervey Bay CBD Urban Renewal Master Plan, showcasing the new location of the council admin building (2), eat street (1), parking structure (8) and residential and office developments (10-12). A vote on the plan will be held in confidential at the council's meeting today.

THE council will sell its current administration building and use funds from the Hinkler Regional Deal to build its new headquarters in Pialba.

The Chronicle can reveal details of the funding after Fraser Coast councillors short-listed four properties for the location of the new centre.

Council CEO Ken Diehm confirmed the building would be funded from "a number of sources", including the sale of the old Tavistock St centre and funds approved under the Hinkler Regional Deal.

Councillors unanimously approved the list during a confidential session at last month's meeting.

Proponents of the four properties have been informed formal tenders will be sent to them by next Monday.

Mr Diehm said the council would not provide details of the sites, including their location and size, due to the "commercial in confidence and competitive nature of the tender process".

A new streetscape is part of the CBD Renewal plan. Contributed

He said moving the current office building to Pialba would be a catalyst for economic development.

"(It will) help ensure the CBD is the city's primary destination for commercial activity, cultural engagement, education and social recreation," Mr Diehm said.

The council building is expected to be built close to the new CBD.

The major council project, approved by councillors in September 2018, outlines the redevelopment of the Pialba area to include an eat street, new green spaces and commercial buildings.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt secured $40 million for its development earlier this month as part of the Hinkler Regional Deal.

Moving the administration building has long been part of the plan due to size restrictions at the current building.