Explained: How the mini tornado formed: BOM

A VERY unstable, sharp trough that developed in River Heads on Monday created the perfect conditions for a waterspout.
A waterspout is an intense columnar vortex which occurs over a body of water but once it moves inland, it becomes known as a tornadic waterspout.
VIDEO: Fraser Coast tornado wreaks havoc
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Julian de Morton said the tornado in the Hervey Bay suburb would have formed from localised strong winds.
"We don't have a lot of them in Queensland but do have them from time to time," he said.
"But the ones that come off maritime waters are not as big as the classic tornadoes that you see in the US. However they can still be potentially quite dangerous."