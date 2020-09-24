Revealed: How The Rock can get into Qld

With cameras tipped to roll on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's TV show in Brisbane next month, deputy premier Steven Miles has detailed what the actor needs to do to get into Queensland.

It was revealed last month that NBC show Young Rock, an autobiographical comedy series about the actor and wrestler's younger years, was shifting production to Brisbane in October, meaning Johnson would be due to arrive in Queensland in the coming weeks.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is filming his new TV show Young Rock in Brisbane. Picture: Instagram

The world's highest paid actor has since revealed he and his family had contracted and overcome COVID-19, but local industry insiders told The Courier-Mail production would continue as planned in late October.

Speaking on Queensland's Hit Breakfast with Cliffo and Gabi today, Mr Miles said Johnson would have to follow the same exemption process used by Tom Hanks, who just completed his hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast in order to film Elvis.

CHO letter asked for Hanks' entry

"We have a process in place to allow people to do that so that's what Tom Hanks and the cast of Elvis have used," Mr Miles told the radio hosts.

"He'd need to go through that process and get a special pass from the Federal Government, as well as endorsement from our Government, from the Chief Health Officer (Dr Jeannette Young), and given he's had COVID he'd certainly have to go into quarantine, and during quarantine he'd be tested a couple of times to make sure he wasn't bringing it in.

"But wouldn't it be awesome to have The Rock here."

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

The Elvis production said Hanks, who had previously contracted COVID-19 in March, completed his 14-day quarantine in a hotel approved by Queensland Health and was subject to police checks and standard supervision, compliance and testing.

In a boost for the state's screen industry, Young Rock is one of a number of productions to move to Queensland because of the state's relatively low COVID-19 infection rate.

Channel 7 reality series Holey Moley has also shifted to Queensland from the US, due to begin in Redland City early next month.

Millionaire Hot Seat moved to the Gold Coast while Channel 9 recently announced the new season of Love Island would now be filmed on the Glitter Strip.

Casting directors last month were calling for locals to be involved in the Young Rock production as extras, including gridiron players and wrestlers.

Originally published as Revealed: How The Rock can get into Qld