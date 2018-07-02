REVEALED: Josh and Brandon's flash new backyard

Josh and Brandon now have one of Maryborough's best backyards thanks to House Rules.

Josh and Brandon now have one of Maryborough's best backyards thanks to House Rules. Channel 7

JOSH and Brandon Jarius will go down in House Rules history as the first team to get a pool.

The brothers are now the proud owners of a plunge pool with swim-up bar after their backyard was given a makeover on the renovation show.

Josh says when he and Brandon were devising their five 'house rules' that they would be making history.

"I think someone had a pool in another series that was fixed up, but this is the first pool to be dug in House Rules history. Pretty cool eh?" Josh said.

"It's cool to be the first team to get a pool."

Josh and Brandon's new pool, bar and barbecue area is sure to be the envy of their mates. Channel 7

They also didn't realise how much work it would create, with Chiara and David pushing themselves to breaking point to deliver a pool in just four days.

"We didn't think there was going to be rock (underground) and that really made it difficult for Chiara and David," he said.

Tonight's episode revealed the jaw-dropping transformation to the outside of their 'ultimate Aussie lads' pad' on Neptune Street.

There's no shortage of entertainment now for the lads. Channel 7

On top of having a bar installed inside their home, the brothers now have a beer garden on their back deck and another bar next to their pool.

They also now have a games area, fire pit, outdoor dining areas and a secret outdoor cinema.

While it's a dream backyard for any bloke, the House Rules judges were harsh in their feedback to Chiara and David and Jess and Jared.

A movie under the stars anyone? Channel 7

Josh and Brandon's reactions and scores will be revealed on the show tonight.

The stakes are even higher for the six remaining teams, with three to be eliminated at the end of the backyard makeovers.

House Rules airs Sundays at 7pm and Mondays to Wednesdays at 7.30pm on Channel 9.

House Rules leader board: Backyards week 1

Kim & Michelle: 20

Chiara & David: 20

Toad & Mandy: 18

Jess & Jared: 16