People wait in their cars to be tested at the Hervey Bay fever clinic.
REVEALED: Latest Coast COVID-19 testing numbers

Jessica Grewal
16th Oct 2020 8:50 PM
AS RESTRICTIONS continue to ease across the state, residents are being reminded to get tested if they have even mild symptoms.

Since the start of the pandemic, 30,186 COVID-19 tests have been taken at public and private testing sites across the Wide Bay.

In the week from September 30 – October 6, 717 COVID-19 tests took place across Wide Bay, including 351 at the WBHHS fever clinics at Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

A spokesman for WBHHS said high rates of COVID-19 testing were crucial to ensuring positive cases could be identified and isolated as quickly as possible, before they had the chance to unknowingly infect others around them.

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell.

Testing is free and no referral are required.

“Testing protects you, your loved ones and the community – especially our most vulnerable,” the spokesman said

“So we urge our community: if you’ve got any symptoms, take the test and know for sure you’re COVID clear.

“Aside from testing, we can all play a part by practising good hand hygiene, maintaining social distance and staying home if unwell.”

Fraser Coast tests

Sep 30 – Oct 6

Hervey Bay: 225

Maryborough: 86

Oct 7 – 15

Hervey Bay 180

Maryborough: 75

