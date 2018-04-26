REVEALED: Luxurious million dollar Hervey Bay homes

8 HAMPTON CT, URRAWEEN

8 Hampton Ct, Urraween. Contributed

COST: $1,250,000+

IMAGINE walking into your home to see three floors of spacious living, great open spaces and modern architectural designs.

You don't need to look too far with a house which fits the description in Urraween, Hervey Bay.

It boasts beautifully structured ceilings and Fraser Island Timbers used throughout.

Not only does it cater for multiple family needs with multiple bathrooms and bedrooms, there's a massive shed with plenty of space to use.

Five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three living areas.

Seaview from all three levels.

Private, elevated 4000m2.

Electric gate and back to base security.

Fraser Island hardwood timber throughout.

Architecturally designed.

Solar power and solar hot water.

Inground pool and spa.

For more information contact property agents Sid and Kerri Boshammer on 0407571849, Prime Agents.

28 ANN ST, TORQUAY

28 Ann St, Torquay. Contributed

COST: $1,195,000

IF YOU have ever dreamed of living a short walk from the beach, this 1577m2 property is just 350m from the beach.

With tropical gardens surrounding this Torquay home, there's plenty of privacy and you have all the benefits of seaside living.

Shops, restaurants, cafes, hotels, beaches, esplanade walks and bike ways are just short walk away.

Don't worry about buying furniture, the job has been done for you with quality furnishings including white-goods and electrical items already stored.

Individual designed single level four bedroom suite home.

Unique in design and the highest standards in building materials.

Luxurious Balinese/Moroccan bungalow style rooms all with their own tropical vista.

Bungalows linked with Travertine Marble walkways and special garden feature.

Antique Indian entry doors, Travertine Marble tile flooring, 4.5m ceilings throughout.

Stone bench tops, stone vanities, split system air conditioning and resort ceiling fans.

Private, captivating outdoor living with luxury pool and deck.

For more information contact Pat Sturdy on 0422098202, Elders Real Estate.

101 CHARLTON ESPLANADE, PT VERNON

101 Charlton Esplanade, Pt Vernon. Contributed

COST: $1,400,000+

LOOKING out over the second floor of this Point Vernon home, you are met with stunning ocean views.

Not only do you get uninterrupted views of Hervey Bay, but also of the World Heritage Listed Fraser Island and beyond.

As you walk upstairs, you're immediately drawn to the large floor to ceiling windows.

It's a modernly designed home set on 1/4 acre, elevated land with an in-ground pool to keep you cool in the warmer months.

A triple bay garage allows for ample room for a van or boat and, if needed, storage.

Upstairs

Modern Chefs galley kitchen with quality appliances and stone benches.

Open plan living and dining room which opens out to a spacious covered alfresco deck for outdoor entertaining and relaxing.

King sized main bedroom with WIR and ensuite.

Downstairs

Large games room which opens onto lower front deck.

Two queen six bedrooms with BIR.

Office/fourth bedroom with added storage or WIR.

Laundry and guest bathroom.

For more information contact property agents Sid and Kerri Boshammer on 0407571849, Prime Agents.

107 CHARLTON ESPLANADE, PT VERNON

107 Charlton Esplanade, Pt Vernon. Contributed

COST: $1,200,000

KNOWN as the "Copper House", this stylish home not only has street appeal but outstanding views of Hervey bay.

With these coastal views is a coastal design meets Kyoto Merchant inspired theme which is not only practical, but elegant too.

It's the perfect place to entertain with plenty of space and a sizeable swimming pool for all to enjoy.

Master wing which consists of bedroom with spectacular views, large separate dressing room, ensuite with free standing stone bath and double vanities.

Sleek modern kitchen.

Spacious living area with engineered oak floorboards, integrated ceiling speakers, swimming pool and views of Hervey Bay and beyond.

Main bathroom with lava stone tiled surround and separate walk in shower.

Internal Japanese inspired courtyard.

A 13m x 3.8m crescent shape swimming pool with energy efficient heating and LED lighting.

Large terrace paved with Turkish granite overlooking Hervey Bay with a built in barbecue and integrated fridge/freezer.

For more information contact Stacey Pyne on 04386945032 or 41285032, Ray White.