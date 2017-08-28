26°
REVEALED: Magpie swooping hot spots to avoid on Coast

Amy Formosa
| 28th Aug 2017 2:37 PM Updated: 3:11 PM
KEEP AN EYE OUT: The change in season means a higher chance of swoops as magpies protect their young.
KEEP AN EYE OUT: The change in season means a higher chance of swoops as magpies protect their young.

IT'S THAT wonderful time of year again, when cyclists, joggers and school kids find themselves subject to a flurry of death from above while going about their daily commute on the Fraser Coast.

That's right, it's breeding season for our magpies, with September in particular being the birds' peak swooping month.

A Facebook shout-out revealed exactly where residents are being swooped so you know the hot spots to avoid across the region.

We've created a map showing where the hot spots are in the region. 

Michelle Petersen said there was a swooping magpie in Pt Vernon near Tricare targeting cyclists.

"It is funny because it doesn't swoop me or anyone else that walks by he only swoops people on bikes," she said.

 

Magpie season is well and truly here, so keep an eye out for them swooping.
Magpie season is well and truly here, so keep an eye out for them swooping.

Chronicle reader Tami Hammond said Nissen St between Fraser Shores and St Stephens, next to the drainage area.

Another hot spot is outside Hoffies Store on Denmans Camp Road in Kawungan.

"I saw someone crossing the road by one side to the other getting attacked," Jade Castle-Broadfoot said.

The Fraser Coast's Shraddha Patil Attarde said the park at the corner of Samarai Dr and Bayridge Heights was a hot spot for swooping magpies every year.

"They swoop kids, bike riders, any humans," she said.

Students are getting attacked by magpires while walking to Torbanlea State School and another hotspot residents mentioned was near the PCYC in Hervey Bay.

Queens Park near the war memorial in Maryborough is another hot spot.

"Little boy got swooped," Carissa Lee Hansen said.

The Fraser Coast's Matthew McInerney listed Winchelsea St, Pialba and Long St.

OTHER HOT SPOTS

  • Big tree on Boat Harbour Dr in the paddock next to the Fraser Shores chemist;
  • Approach to the twelfth green at Maryborough Golf Course;
  • Sempfs Rd, Dundowran Beach;
  • Hillcrest Avenue;
  • Kirriemuir Court, Kawungan;
  • Moolyyir St and Hansen St, Urangan;
  • Path between Dayman St and Miller St;
  • Parke State School.

PROTECTIVE MEASURES

  • Avoid areas where magpies are nesting during breeding season
  • Wear a hat and glasses to protect your eyes
  • If you are swooped, maintain eye contact with the magpie while walking away
  • Use signs to warn others of the location of nests, particularly in areas used by children and the elderly
  • If you are swooped while cycling, dismount and walk away as magpies are believed to respond mainly to movement
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast magpies swooping

Stand out from the rest.