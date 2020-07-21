Menu
Doughnuts will be on the menu.
Business

Major food franchise set to open in Bay

Stuart Fast
21st Jul 2020 3:30 AM
AMID the Bay's bowser boom, an old service station has reinvented itself.

The new-look United Petroleum Service Station at Eli Waters is not only bigger and brighter, it also now boasts Hervey Bay's first Pie Face.

 

A Pie Face like this will open with the service station.
A new build began at the site on the corner of Maryborough Hervey Bay and Pialba Burrum Heads Roads earlier this year and while an official opening date has not been set, the Chronicle understands it could be as early as this week.

The new station has been three years in the making and will feature seven petrol pumps to cater to Hervey Bay drivers.

The renovated United Petroleum station is one of five new stations that have opened up since the end of 2019.

The station's Pie Face offers premium pies baked fresh daily, doughnuts, sandwiches and muffins.

Both the United and Pie Face chains are Australian-owned.

