Damon Savage from Dakabin was shot by Police last night after he allegedly slash a female during domestic violence incident Picture Facebook
News

REVEALED: Man shot dead by police was from M’boro

Carlie Walker
12th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
THE man, who was shot dead by police in Brisbane last month after stabbing a woman, was from Maryborough, it can be revealed.

A funeral service was held for Damon Savage in Maryborough earlier this week.

Mr Savage was shot outside his Dakabin home early on August 27 after he slashed a woman in a suburban street north of Brisbane.

Negotiations by police failed in forcing him to drop multiple knives he was all armed with.

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming said police attempted to deploy their tasers before they were forced to fire multiple shots.

The terrified woman ran door to door begging for help as she fled her armed attacker.

Dakabin neighbours Chris Weston and his partner opened their door to the distressed woman as she fled the attack around midnight.

Neighbours listened on as the man screamed "get out of that house" however the Weston's successfully sheltered the woman as police rushed to the scene.

The Chronicle understands Savage had worked as a kitchen hand in the past and was looking for work in the transport industry.

* For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

maryborough police shooting
