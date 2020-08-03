REVEALED: Mayor’s stance on state election bid

MAYOR George Seymour has no plans to contest the seat of Hervey Bay at the October election.

The long-time Labor member responded to rumours that he would be the party's candidate, saying he had no interest in leaving "the best job in the world".

Cr Seymour would not rule out a State Government bid in the future but said that would be "many years from now".

"While I am flattered and honoured that people think I could represent our community in parliament, I already have a job that I am fully committed to and there is a lot of work to do with the council right now," he said.

"There is no job in the world that I would prefer to do than be Mayor of the Fraser Coast."

He said becoming a father had affected his political hopes.

"I want to be here on the Fraser Coast with my son, not going to Brisbane for parliament," he said.

While he would not disclose the details of his discussions with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during her recent visit to the region, Cr Seymour said members of the community regularly spoke to him about the lack of major party candidates for either Fraser Coast seat.

Only incumbent Labor MP Bruce Saunders and One Nation hopeful Sharon Lohse have been named as candidates, both for Maryborough.

There are currently no official candidates for Hervey Bay, with long-time MP Ted Sorensen set to retire at the election.

Past candidate Adrian Tantari previously announced his plan to seek preselection as a Labor candidate for Hervey Bay but there has been no update since then.