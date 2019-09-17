REVEALED: M'boro in running for Festival of Redheads

Authentic redhead and partnerships manager of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Maureen Murphy (left) with (from left) Lynda Eggerling, Sarah Callander, Chasca Thompson and (seated) Katanee Draheim looks forward to encouraging the region to vote for a Redhead Festival as part of Wotif's Festival of Wot?

REDHEADS rejoice: Maryborough is one of four Australian towns in the running to hold Australia's next big festival.

The Heritage City could play host to its very own Festival of Redheads, having been short-listed in Wotif's national Festival of Wot? campaign.

Maryborough will compete against Bowen's Festival of Mangoes, Mudgee's Festival of Snags and Clare Valley's Festival of Wheat, Wool and Wine.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said Maryborough had a great record of embracing events.

"Maryborough, the region is known for supporting their festivals," Mr Simons said.

"We are up against a couple of other cities but I think we have a really good chance.

"We are going to have a lot of fun with it."

The winner of the competition will be decided by public vote, which opens today for 12 days only.

If successful, Wotif will send an events and promotions team to Maryborough in November to fund and run the festival.

FCTE will be calling on support to get it across the line.

"There will be 12 days of redhead events including song and dance," Mr Simons said.

"Help mobilise the Redhead nation and bring this quirky festival to the heritage town.

"If we are successful we will turn it into an annual event."

To add some star-power to the push, the Today Show will do a live weather cross from Queen's Park from 5.45am to 8.50am on Wednesday.