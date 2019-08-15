REVEALED: Meet the Fraser Coast's most popular PT

TOP JOB: LIFT owner Josh Hoodless has been voted the Fraser Coast's top personal trainer in the Chronicle's online poll this week.

WHEN Joshua Hoodless suffered a back injury in 2004 he used his last $50 a week to pay a personal trainer.

He was fresh out of university and working as a sales manager at a Brisbane gym, keen to overcome his injury.

He said the dedication his personal trainer showed him sparked a passion to help others do the same.

For the past 12 years Mr Hoodless has worked hard to help his clients strive to be healthy and strong and the Fraser Coast has noticed.

The owner of LIFT in Hervey Bay was voted the Fraser Coast's top personal trainer in the Chronicle's online poll this week.

Mr Hoodless said he felt blessed his clients put his name forward but wanted to give a shout out to all fitness providers in the region.

"While I'm honoured I've been recognised, I really want to tell the Fraser Coast to go out and get fit, get healthy, work towards some goals and have some accountability on your health," Mr Hoodless said.

"It can be with me, or it can be in any environment, we just want people to be active.

"There are a lot of people in this industry, especially in Hervey Bay, and we have a lot of good trainers, facilities and products out there for everyone."

Mr Hoodless said his secret to helping his clients reach their goals was having a healthy balance and keeping people motivated.

"It's not so much about the hard training and exercise, it's about helping people have a healthy balance every week, routine is key," he said.

"People have numerous reasons for exercising.

"They can work on their individual goals with us at LIFT as well as including yoga, running, playing a sport or going to another gym, what we love doing is helping individuals holistically.

"To help someone with the accountability of being healthy and making the right decisions is far more important than being the best trainer."

