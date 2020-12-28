REVEALED: Mexican restaurant set for prime Coast site

Fraser Coast Council approved the development of a Guzman Y Gomez fast food restaurant at Hervey Bay. Spring Projects directors Lachlan Grantley and Robert Dodd applied in September. Picture: Google Maps/LinkedIn

Fraser Coast Council approved the development of a Guzman Y Gomez fast food restaurant at Hervey Bay. Spring Projects directors Lachlan Grantley and Robert Dodd applied in September. Picture: Google Maps/LinkedIn

Brisbane developers have plans to give the Fraser Coast its first Guzman Y Gomez at a site that’s been waiting for something to call it home for years.

Lachlan Grantley and Robert Dodd, directors of Spring Projects, applied to Fraser Coast Regional Council to build the Mexican restaurant in September.

The council granted approval on Christmas Eve.

Bay shopping centre bought in company’s $92 million spend

Two prominent M’boro CBD buildings sell to local buyers

It is planned for construction on the 1710sq m of empty space next to Bunnings and Hungry Jacks on Main St, Pialba, owned by Jaykala Pty Ltd since 2010.

Fraser Coast Council approved the development of a Guzman Y Gomez fast food restaurant in Hervey Bay. Picture: Supplied

The site had previously been approved for a showroom in April 2012, but the development permit lapsed.

Plans show a single building of a single storey configuration with drive-through facilities and 16 proposed car parks.

Documents submitted to the council stated the development will “logically contribute to the economic viability of the Pialba principal activity centre”.

“It is a reasonable conclusion that the locality has a commercial/business amenity and is an emerging frame to the CBD area, offering high levels of exposure to large commercial ventures from Boat Harbour Drive and Main Street,” it read.

Fraser Coast Council approved the development of a Guzman Y Gomez fast food restaurant in Hervey Bay. Picture: Supplied

Currently the nearest Guzman Y Gomez to the Fraser Coast is in Bundaberg.

Spring Projects is a private development company that undertakes projects in Queensland for national retail, food, childcare and medical tenants.

The Fortitude Valley company was registered in June this year.

Queensland’s first GYG drive-through store opened in Nerang on the Gold Coast in 2015.

It was previously reported that the Californian Mexican fast food chain was targeting 12 new stores a year in 2020 and 2021.